The Facebook-owned app is making new accounts for kids under 16 private by default, amid growing pressure over child safety and privacy.
NPR's Noel King talks to Christine Brennan, sports columnist with USA Today, about U.S. gymnast Simone Biles leaving the team gymnastics final due to a medical issue.
The result today was enough for the U.S. team to secure the runners-up position in Group G, after losing their first game against Sweden and later defeating New Zealand.
U.S. star Simone Biles' departure from competition was a devastating blow for her three teammates, who are all first-time Olympians. She was expected to compete on all four apparatuses.
Sarah McCammon talks to Dr. Ada Stewart, president of the American Academy of Family Physicians, about why her group is backing vaccine mandates for health care workers.
An increasing number of cities, states, counties and hospitals are making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory. But not all health care workers are on board.
North and South Korea have reopened a hotline closed for nearly 14 months and and spoken hopefully of improved relations.
We speak with the Nobel Prize-winning founder of behavioral economics about the new — and last — version of his classic book, Nudge.
Hidilyn Diaz set a record Monday, winning the Philippines' first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The country had been trying to reach the podium's top spot for nearly 100 years.
President Kais Saied plunged the country into uncertainty after shutting down parliament and firing the prime minister as well as the country's defense and justice ministers.