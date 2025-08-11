© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Los Trompos: Interactive exhibit at Victoria Gardens

KVCR
Published August 11, 2025 at 3:00 AM PDT

Joel Morales talks to Christine Pham, Sr General Manager of Victoria Gardens, to discuss California's first time hosting Los Trompos ("Spinning Tops" in Spanish).

The larger-than-life interactive exhibit is inspired by the popular children's toy and was designed by award-winning industrial designer Hector Esrawe and creative director Ignacio Cadena in Mexico City.

Los Trompos will be on display at Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga from August 19 to September 22.

For more information, visit https://www.victoriagardensie.com/en/events/5297/ .
Local News