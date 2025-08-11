Los Trompos: Interactive exhibit at Victoria Gardens

Joel Morales talks to Christine Pham, Sr General Manager of Victoria Gardens, to discuss California's first time hosting Los Trompos ("Spinning Tops" in Spanish).

The larger-than-life interactive exhibit is inspired by the popular children's toy and was designed by award-winning industrial designer Hector Esrawe and creative director Ignacio Cadena in Mexico City.

Los Trompos will be on display at Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga from August 19 to September 22.

For more information, visit https://www.victoriagardensie.com/en/events/5297/ .