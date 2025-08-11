KVC-Arts 8/10/25 - Robert Townson

On the next KVC-Arts, we’ll hear about Pictures at an Exhibition: The Paintings of Bob Peak. Bob Peak created iconic movie posters for over a hundred films such as Superman, Camelot, and the first five Star Trek films. This concert serves as the finale for the Redlands Bowl, and will be performed by the Redlands Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Ransom Wilson. We’ll hear from the man who produced this concert along with around 1500 albums to date, averaging an album every week for the last thirty years.

