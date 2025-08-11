© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts 8/10/25 - Robert Townson

By David Fleming
Published August 11, 2025 at 9:01 PM PDT
Adam Rainey Ruiz

On the next KVC-Arts, we’ll hear about Pictures at an Exhibition: The Paintings of Bob Peak. Bob Peak created iconic movie posters for over a hundred films such as Superman, Camelot, and the first five Star Trek films. This concert serves as the finale for the Redlands Bowl, and will be performed by the Redlands Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Ransom Wilson. We’ll hear from the man who produced this concert along with around 1500 albums to date, averaging an album every week for the last thirty years.

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
