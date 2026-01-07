1/7 KVCR Midday News: Assistance for Storm Impacted Residents, Senate Bill 183, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Local assistance offered to SB County residents impacted by storm.

2. Senate Bill 873 would seek to prevent federal immigration agents from making arrests in and around California state courtrooms.

3. A new state report is outlining what could happen if California changes how public schools are financed.

4. Motorists on the I-15 near Devore can expect some occasional inconveniences over the coming months.

5. Big Tech blocked California data center legislation, leaving only a study.