© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

1/7 KVCR Midday News: Assistance for Storm Impacted Residents, Senate Bill 183, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 7, 2026 at 12:53 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   Local assistance offered to SB County residents impacted by storm.

2.   Senate Bill 873 would seek to prevent federal immigration agents from making arrests in and around California state courtrooms.

3.   A new state report is outlining what could happen if California changes how public schools are financed.

4.   Motorists on the I-15 near Devore can expect some occasional inconveniences over the coming months.

5.   Big Tech blocked California data center legislation, leaving only a study.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad
More News