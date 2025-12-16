© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 12/14/25 - Joe Di Fiore, Cuter Than Christmas

By David Fleming
Published December 16, 2025 at 12:01 AM PST

KVC-Arts first welcomed Joe Di Fiore about 3 1/2 years ago when he released "Out of the Woods," a wonderful combination of jazz and orchestral works. David Fleming speaks with Joe now about an original Christmas tune, "Cuter Than Christmas," with Anna Crumley providing beautiful vocals - very fitting for this tune. Anna will also be the vocalist for a holiday concert coming up in the very near future in Newport Beach.
Annnnnnd - another original Christmas tune… A favorite of David's and it’s another original! One by CW Thayer!

David Fleming
