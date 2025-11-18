KVC-Arts 11/16/25 - Yachtley Crew's Newest Release, Seas the Night

David Fleming continues his exploration of the Titans of Soft Rock, Yachtley Crew, in conversation with guitarist and original member Tommy Bouy, known in some circles as Thomas Gardner. On a previous KVC-Arts we heard about the EP, Seas the Day, which was a collection of 5 covers, though with the Yachtley Crew stamp ON them, along with one original - Sex On the Beach. On this edition the conversation continues talking about the recent full length album, Seas the Night. Again, mostly covers, with one original written by none other than Diane Warren. She’s a fan of the band.

They're currently touring the new album with stops in our region.