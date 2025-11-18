© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 11/16/25 - Yachtley Crew's Newest Release, Seas the Night

By David Fleming
Published November 18, 2025 at 12:01 AM PST

David Fleming continues his exploration of the Titans of Soft Rock, Yachtley Crew, in conversation with guitarist and original member Tommy Bouy, known in some circles as Thomas Gardner. On a previous KVC-Arts we heard about the EP, Seas the Day, which was a collection of 5 covers, though with the Yachtley Crew stamp ON them, along with one original - Sex On the Beach. On this edition the conversation continues talking about the recent full length album, Seas the Night. Again, mostly covers, with one original written by none other than Diane Warren. She’s a fan of the band.

They're currently touring the new album with stops in our region.

David Fleming
  • KVC-Arts 11/9/25 - Tommy Bouy & Yachtley Crew
    David Fleming
    If you don’t know the term Yacht Rock, quite simply, it’s for the most part all your favorites from the 70s and 80s. Songs you probably know all the words, whether you mean to or not. One of the groups out there touring full-time in the world of Yacht Rock is Yächtley Crëw. All dressed identically as ship captains, you MAY think it’s gonna be parody. And while SOME comedic elements WILL work their way in, the music, and musicianship, is QUITE serious. With a full length album just out, "Seas the Night," David Fleming speaks guitarist and original member, Thomas Gardner Jr.
  • KVC-Arts 4/28/24 — Yachtley Crew
    David Fleming
    The "Titans of Soft Rock" — Yächtley Crëw! David Fleming speaks with lead singer and original member Phillip Daniel, aka Philly Ocean. With a LOOK at the band, you'd think parody ... some kind of comedic element. They certainly do embrace this in appearance, but the music they take QUITE seriously. They also have a relatively recent EP, along with a video to go along with one of their originals, "Sex on the Beach." This is the drink ... not the all-too sandy activity. The "Titans of Soft Rock" indeed!
