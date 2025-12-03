KVC-Arts 11/30/25 - Artlands Creative & REACH

David Fleming speaks with Danielle Giudicci-Wallace and Daniel Gohman about Artlands Creative, It was initially created as a hub of sorts to bring art and artists, performers and performances - to the Inland Empire. Not long into it's existence... Covid. So this is when founder Daniel turned to his background in layout and publishing, and kept producing art when we couldn't get within 6 feet of each other.

Fast forward a bit - Covid restrictions were finally lifted, and we have now have Artlands Downtown Redlands, touted as "Southern California's Biggest 300 Square Foot Gallery and Music Venue." If you know downtown Redlands, they're right next to The Vault Martini Bar, and their logo was actually inspired by the top of the iron fence which serves as an alternate exit from The Vault.

Beyond the current showing at the gallery, Artlands Creative has launched REACH - Regional Eco Arts Community Hub, an environmentally focused, community based, work-only artist residency program. Applications are available with the goal of awarding 4 writers and 4 artists of any medium the opportunity to explore regional environmental issues and share their insights through community centered creative programming. Selected artists will develop workshops and public events that strengthen connections between neighbors, the natural world, and the place we call home. Applications are open through December 14th.