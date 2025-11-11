KVC-Arts 11/9/25 - Tommy Bouy & Yachtley Crew

If you don’t know the term Yacht Rock, quite simply, it’s for the most part all your favorites from the 70s and 80s. Songs you probably know all the words, whether you mean to or not. One of the groups out there touring full-time in the world of Yacht Rock is Yächtley Crëw. All dressed identically as ship captains, you MAY think it’s gonna be parody. And while SOME comedic elements WILL work their way in, the music, and musicianship, is QUITE serious. With a full length album just out, "Seas the Night," David Fleming speaks guitarist and original member, Thomas Gardner Jr.