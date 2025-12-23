© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 12/21/25

By David Fleming
Published December 23, 2025 at 12:01 AM PST

"A Christmas Carol. In Prose. Being a Ghost Story of Christmas."

Yes... we just call it A Christmas Carol. You know... Scrooge and the 4 ghosts and all? Tiny Tim? God Bless us one and all?

That's the one. This play, adapted by Beth Wheat closes the 2025 season of The Big Bear Theatre Project. David Fleming spoke recently with Managing Director Beth Wheat about this adaptation performed by one actor accompanied by a chorus of voices. A foley table plays a role (to coin a phrase) as well. We also spoke about the history of the theatre, a kind of a hidden gem housed within City Hall. Performance dates are December 21st, then again the 26th and 27th.

More at bigbeartheatreproject.org

KVC-Arts
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
David Fleming
