KVC-Arts 12/21/25

"A Christmas Carol. In Prose. Being a Ghost Story of Christmas."

Yes... we just call it A Christmas Carol. You know... Scrooge and the 4 ghosts and all? Tiny Tim? God Bless us one and all?

That's the one. This play, adapted by Beth Wheat closes the 2025 season of The Big Bear Theatre Project. David Fleming spoke recently with Managing Director Beth Wheat about this adaptation performed by one actor accompanied by a chorus of voices. A foley table plays a role (to coin a phrase) as well. We also spoke about the history of the theatre, a kind of a hidden gem housed within City Hall. Performance dates are December 21st, then again the 26th and 27th.

More at bigbeartheatreproject.org