KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 2/1/26 - Novelist Susan Straight & Sacrament

Published February 3, 2026 at 3:57 PM PST

This edition of KVC-Arts welcomes back Cassie MacDuff in conversation with Susan Straight about her latest novel, Sacrament. Sacrament is set during the height of Covid in 2020, and follows the lives of a small group of nurses in a makeshift RV camp close to the hospital where they work.

Once again set in and around The Inland Empire, this book will connect for many people through experiences, people, and locations to say the least. Some poignant moments without a doubt, some lighthearted moments which will bring smiles as well.

