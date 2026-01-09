KVC-Arts 1/4/26 - JR Roberts & The Palm Springs Plaza Theatre

The Palm Springs Plaza Theatre.

Established in 1936... Shuttered in 2014. It lived through movie premieres in the 30s and 40s, got divided in two in the 70s at the dawn of the multiplex - divided poorly by the way. You could have Shampoo playing in one side, with the sounds of Jaws bleeding though from the other. The last years saw a lengthy run of The Palm Springs Follies.

After so much time without use. It needed a renovation... but it DESERVED - a restoration. And that's what it got.

The next KVC-Arts has me in conversation with J.R. Roberts, taking me through the history, the idea of restoration, and some of the windfalls which came along the way.