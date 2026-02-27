KVC-Arts 2/22/26 - Matt Sorum & the Adopt the Arts Sound & Vision Awards

David Fleming speaks once again with Matt Sorum... and once again we won’t be talking about Guns and Roses, Velvet Revolver or The Cult, a few of the BIGGEST bands Matt’s been a part of. We WILL however hear about an event coming up VERY soon honoring Paul Rodgers, from Free, Bad Company, The Firm, and Queen - after the passing of Freddie Mercury. The other honoree being Geezer Butler, bassist and lyricist for Black Sabbath! The event is being put on by Adopt the Arts, a non-profit founded by Sorum and Jane Lynch. Lynch will be hosting the event, with performances by the Changels Choir, Steve Stevens, Nuno Bettencourt, Corey Taylor from Slipknot, folks from The Cult, Deep Purple, Haelstrom, Stone Temple Pilot and more… More at adoptthearts.org, you can donate to the organization there as well. The event is March 2nd at The Palm Springs Plaza Theatre.

We'll also touch briefly on Kings of Chaos, how it came about, and the rotating cast OF the band.

I really WASN”T expecting Ringo Starr imitations, but there's a couple there as well.