KVC-Arts 2/15/26 - Matt Sorum & Arts Education

Matt Sorum - Many will associate the name with Guns & Roses, Velvet Revolver, The Cult... and this is what we spoke the least about. The conversation was extended enough that I cut it pretty much in half to fill out the next two KVC-Arts, though both stand along quite well. My recent conversation with Matt included this Adopt the Arts event coming up soon at The Palm Springs Plaza Theatre, though we'll have more on next weeks program.

This edition focuses on some of what was instilled in Matt to even think of creating a non-profit with a focus on elementary education through music. After being inspired by Ringo Starr at a VERY early age, we'll hear about him growing up in this region, with jazz as part of his formative years - enough that he ended up playing on a Buddy Rich Tribute album (where he worked directly with Neil Peart). We'll also hear about the value of session work, and cutting your teeth along the way - as opposed to some sort of overnight success some folks might expect...

And just a BIT on The Cult - a fun story which I didn't learn of until RIGHT before the interview.

A WONDERFUL conversation.