-
Tonight it’s music from The Modern Gentlemen. The Modern Gentlemen were at one point the longest running incarnation of The Four Seasons, backing Frankie…
-
This edition of KVC-Arts goes into the KVC-Archives for a conversation with David Foster. He’s given us SO much in the world of music, songs and singers,…
-
This edition of KVC-Arts begins with Emmanuel Rogers in conversation with Travis Langley. He's been on the show in the past with (The Psychology of)…
-
This KVC-Arts has David Fleming in conversation with Bobby Rydell, who was a teen idol of the early 60's, though he started charting in 1959. He was in…
-
This KVC-Arts begins with David Fleming in conversation with Dodie Stevens, only 12 years old when she recorded "Pink Shoe Laces." It started off dismally…
-
The show begins with KVCR's Benjamin Purper in conversation with poet L.I. Henley about her new book, and several upcoming readins and events in the area…
-
This edition of KVC-Arts begins with Emmanuel Rogers in conversation with Vanessa McGrady, telling her story quite frankly with Rock Needs River: A Memoir…
-
This edition of KVC-Arts is devoted solely to Aubrey Logan. We first heard her on the program when she provided some vocal work for the Urban Renewal…
-
In this episode of KVC-Arts, David Fleming pulls a favorite interview out of the archives with singer, songwriter and teen heartthrob of the 50s and 60s,…
-
This week on KVC-Arts, David Fleming chats with Annette Haywood-Carter about her work as Film & Digital Media Department Chair at Idyllwild Arts Academy.…