KVC-Arts 7/6/25 - Matt Bissonette & The Reddcoats
Matt Bissonette. You've run across his name next to folks like Joe Satriani, Brian Wilson, Don Henley, Steve Vai, David Lee Roth, Elton John... SO many more actually. Also - Matt, along with his brother Greg and Andy Timmons make up the core of The Reddcoats, with elements of rock, funk and fusion. An INCREDIBLE mix of folks who are always playing with other bands, but enjoy getting together to play what they really want. We'll hear about and from their first two releases, fittingly, Reddcoats I and Reddcoats II.
John Jorgenson's name comes up in this conversation as well.
FUN, fun music, and great conversation... again!