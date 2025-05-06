KVC-Arts 5/4/25 - Andy Timmons - A New Release & One For Peter Frampton
Andy Timmons was on KVC-Arts three years ago speaking mainly about his newest release, Electric Truth. Though we DID get a few happy detours in the world of jazz... and Paducah, Kentucky... as well as a really cool story involving Steve Vai.
On this edition of KVC-Arts David Fleming speaks with Andy about his 2025 release, Recovery, just out. Like Electric Truth, this is a mostly instrumental album with many moods, layers, and color to take you to and through SO many places. Kicking off with a tune written for Jeff Beck and flowing from there. We'll also hear about a piece he had written with Peter Frampton in mind… then ended up having Frampton perform ON it!