KVC-Arts 3/20/22 - Guitarist Andy Timmons Release, Electric Truth

David Fleming speaks with guitarist Andy Timmons. He started off playing in a band called "Taylor Bay" in the Evansville, Indiana area through a chunk of the 80's, and really got noticed in the late 80’s through the early 2000’s with the glam-metal band, Danger Danger, opening for and touring with the likes of KISS, Alice Cooper and more. Andy also has quite a few INCREDIBLE instrumental rock guitar leaning releases under his own name, and tonight we’ll be talking about the latest, out April 1st 2022.

