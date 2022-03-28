© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts 3/20/22 - Guitarist Andy Timmons Release, Electric Truth

Published March 28, 2022 at 12:22 PM PDT
AndyTimmons-ElectricTruthCoverArt-1024x1024.jpg

David Fleming speaks with guitarist Andy Timmons. He started off playing in a band called "Taylor Bay" in the Evansville, Indiana area through a chunk of the 80's, and really got noticed in the late 80’s through the early 2000’s with the glam-metal band, Danger Danger, opening for and touring with the likes of KISS, Alice Cooper and more. Andy also has quite a few INCREDIBLE instrumental rock guitar leaning releases under his own name, and tonight we’ll be talking about the latest, out April 1st 2022.

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
