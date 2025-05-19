KVC-Arts 5/11/25 - Andy Timmons' Newest Release, "Recovery"

“Recovery” begins with an elegy for Jeff Beck which continues on the second track… The title track. We discussed the various ways the word recovery can be used and what it is for various people. ￼ We discussed just about every track on the disc, if not all of them. I asked him about a tune, which has some phrasing repeated several times, but noted that each time there’s an extra bend of the string, or an added note… Something. Coincidentally he had JUST been speaking with some online students about that very thing on that very same piece. The tunes range in style and intensity, including one which harkens back to his days as a child in Arizona. This one has a feel different than any of the others yet fitting in an an absolutely masterful way. ￼ While most of the album is instrumental, the one song on it has very much a Tom Petty feel to it, which when I made that statement to Andy, he said that it was no coincidence whatsoever. Big Petty fan, and we’ll hear about this song and some of the very specific quotes within it, which has a really great poignant story behind it. ￼

The previous KVC-Arts, with Andy talking about a piece he wrote with Peter Frampton in mind, then had Frampton playing on it, as well as briefly touching on a cool moment with Olivia Newton-John (he was her music director and guitarist for quite a few years) ￼and touching just a bit on the new one, can be found at kvcrnews.org/arts. ￼

Take some time to check out Andy. It’s a rabbit hole you will enjoy!