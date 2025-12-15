© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 12/7/25 - Miserable Holiday Stories, Alex Bernstein

By David Fleming
Published December 15, 2025 at 12:24 PM PST

'Tis the season!

David Fleming speaks with author Alex Bernstein. He brought us "Miserable Adventure Stories," Miserable Love Stories," and followed those with... "Miserable Holiday Stories: Twenty Festive Failures That Are Worse Than Yours." Stories like racing babies across the floor to determine what faith they may become. Stories which seem like they couldn't possibly be acted out... and of course many HAVE been!

We'll also get the holiday classic from from Benjiphonik, "A Very Benji Christmas!"

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
