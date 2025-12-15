KVC-Arts 12/7/25 - Miserable Holiday Stories, Alex Bernstein

'Tis the season!

David Fleming speaks with author Alex Bernstein. He brought us "Miserable Adventure Stories," Miserable Love Stories," and followed those with... "Miserable Holiday Stories: Twenty Festive Failures That Are Worse Than Yours." Stories like racing babies across the floor to determine what faith they may become. Stories which seem like they couldn't possibly be acted out... and of course many HAVE been!

We'll also get the holiday classic from from Benjiphonik, "A Very Benji Christmas!"