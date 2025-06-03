© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 6/1/25 - Nathan & Noah East - More from the new release Father Son

Published June 3, 2025 at 11:16 AM PDT

Continuing the conversation about a fantastic new album!

Noah East was only 13 when he made a guest appearance on his father’s first solo release. Now, Nathan and Noah have teamed up for release just a little over a month old by now. The three of us spoke about most of if not all of the tracks on the disc, so the conversation was long enough to split into two programs. Tonight continues that wonderful conversation. ￼

A mix of wonderful, wonderful treatments of standards ￼and originals, as well as one cover that I don’t think I ever heard in the world of jazz. ￼ this is one that belongs in any respectable jazz library, and the conversation was both informative and fun. Lots of laughter. And, in addition to talking about the music, some really kind words for me as well.

So much appreciated!

Tags
KVC-Arts KVC-ArtsFeatured
Related Content
  • KVC-Arts 5/25/25 Nathan & Noah East - Cream of Clapton Band and Father Son
    David Fleming
    Father Son - from Nathan & Noah East, out for just a little over a month now. David Fleming speaks with both Nathan and Noah, with 95% of the conversation on the new album. Several incredible original mainstream jazz compositions. Outstanding covers as well including Killer Joe, Over the Rainbow, My Favorite Things, Yesterday, and more. A personalized treatment puts it mildly. Some of these have such an incredible touch on them that you would think that they weren’t covers at all.
More Episodes