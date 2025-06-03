KVC-Arts 6/1/25 - Nathan & Noah East - More from the new release Father Son

Continuing the conversation about a fantastic new album!

Noah East was only 13 when he made a guest appearance on his father’s first solo release. Now, Nathan and Noah have teamed up for release just a little over a month old by now. The three of us spoke about most of if not all of the tracks on the disc, so the conversation was long enough to split into two programs. Tonight continues that wonderful conversation. ￼

A mix of wonderful, wonderful treatments of standards ￼and originals, as well as one cover that I don’t think I ever heard in the world of jazz. ￼ this is one that belongs in any respectable jazz library, and the conversation was both informative and fun. Lots of laughter. And, in addition to talking about the music, some really kind words for me as well.

So much appreciated!