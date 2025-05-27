© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 5/25/25 Nathan & Noah East - Cream of Clapton Band and Father Son

By David Fleming
Published May 27, 2025 at 12:01 AM PDT

Father Son - from Nathan & Noah East, out for just a little over a month now.

Several incredible original mainstream jazz compositions. Outstanding covers as well including Killer Joe, Over the Rainbow, My Favorite Things, Yesterday, and more. A personalized treatment puts it mildly. Some of these have such an incredible touch on them that you would think that they weren’t covers at all.

David Fleming speaks with both Nathan and Noah, with 95% of the conversation on the new album. One item of note involving Noah, we spoke about briefly just to make people aware. The Cream of Clapton band. They have some dates in this area rather soon. Many, many items of note with Nathan… we spoke about arranging another interview a couple of months down the road.

The conversation was informative - and filled with laughter - speaking about each track on the disc… enough to spread this conversation out over the next two KVC-Arts, though each show will certainly stand alone.

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
