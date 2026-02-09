© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 2/8/26 - Duan Kellum and his involvement in the Black and Brown in the Inland Empire and Beyond exhibit

By Adam Rainey-Ruiz
Published February 9, 2026 at 9:01 PM PST

This edition of KVC-Arts Adam Rainey-Ruiz sat down with Duan Kellum, one of the curators for the Black and Brown In the Inland Empire and Beyond exhibit. This exhibit can be seen at the Altura Credit Union Community Gallery inside the Cheech. Join us as we talk about Duan’s history as an artist in the Inland Empire,pieces from the exhibit, as well as how the exhibit came to be and much more.

Duan's Website: https://www.duannonly.com/

Duan's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/duan_and_only?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==

Creative Grounds: https://www.instagram.com/creatvegrounds?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==

Tags
KVC-Arts KVC-ArtsFeatured
Adam Rainey-Ruiz
See stories by Adam Rainey-Ruiz
More Episodes