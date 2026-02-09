KVC-Arts 2/8/26 - Duan Kellum and his involvement in the Black and Brown in the Inland Empire and Beyond exhibit

This edition of KVC-Arts Adam Rainey-Ruiz sat down with Duan Kellum, one of the curators for the Black and Brown In the Inland Empire and Beyond exhibit. This exhibit can be seen at the Altura Credit Union Community Gallery inside the Cheech. Join us as we talk about Duan’s history as an artist in the Inland Empire,pieces from the exhibit, as well as how the exhibit came to be and much more.

Duan's Website: https://www.duannonly.com/

Duan's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/duan_and_only?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==

Creative Grounds: https://www.instagram.com/creatvegrounds?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==