-
On today's edition, Shawn Michael Perry stops by to talk about new material coming out soon, and hopefully a tour which will bring him to this area soon.…
-
On today's edition of KVC-Arts, Maraget Worsley speaks with Dana Zimbric, Artistic Director and conductor with the California Chamber Orchestra. You’ll…
-
In today's edition of KVC-Arts, David Fleming had a conversation with Mike Brewer of the folk rock duo Brewer & Shipley. Mike talks about his new…
-
The UCR Department of Theatre, Film, and Digital Production and UCR Graduate School of Education are presenting a historical docudrama called Picasso…
-
Today's edition focuses on Bob Saget, popularized for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House and Fuller House. He stops by to discuss new dates for his…
-
Today, David Fleming has a conversation with a singer and incredible trombonist, Aubrey Logan. She is about to release new music but, they take a look at…
-
This edition begins with a recognition of Autism Awareness Month with Lilllian Vasquez, who has initated a new program for artists on the autistic…
-
On this edition, Shawn Michael Perry speaks about his role in, "No Time to Run." Also on the show, Cady McLain, a well known actress in the world of soap…
-
03/24/21 - CSUSB Professor Stuart Sumida on "Pixar," New Health Podcasts, Author Sean Parnell, & moreIn this edition, you'll hear about a new podcast from Loma Linda University Health, sharing the stories and experiences of physicians during the COVID-19…
-
This edition of KVC-Arts has David Fleming in conversation with Steve Lukather. He’s been the guitarist and one of the vocalists with Toto since the…
-
This edition of KVC-Arts has David Fleming in conversation with Joseph Williams. He’s the son of composer JOHN Williams, though we don’t touch on that at…
-
On this edition of KVC-Arts, David Fleming continues his conversation with musician and author Victor Wooten, asking all of the questions he could think…