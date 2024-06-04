KVC-Arts 4/28/24 - Yachtley Crew

The Titans of Soft Rock - Yächtley Crëw! David Fleming speaks with lead singer and original member Phillip Daniel, AKA Philly Ocean. With a LOOK at the band, you'd think parody... some kind of comedic element. They certainly do embrace this in appearance, but the music they take QUITE seriously. They also have a relatively recent EP, along with a video to go along with one of their originals, "Sex On the Beach." This is the drink... not the all-too sandy activity.

The Titans of Soft Rock indeed!