KVCArts 2024

David Fleming speaks with Paul Reiser, coming to The Lewis Family Playhouse December 21st
David Fleming speaks with Al Pitrelli - music director for, and one of the guitarists with Trans-Siberian Orchestra. We'll hear about their latest tour of "The Lost Christmas Eve." That's one they haven't touched in about a dozen years, though this album is filled with TSO favorites.
David Fleming speaks with cellist Steve Velez, artistic director with Desert Symphony. They also discuss Da Capo Players - he's the founder and artistic director here as well. We'll also hear about a regional landmark - Steve's house! The Velez Jungle House!
David Fleming speaks with Neufeld and Suzy Pearce about The Half Life of Marie Curie - at Redlands Footlighters Theatre Fridays through Sundays, November 1 through the 10th. The play follows the friendship of Marie Curie and the lesser known Hertha Ayrton, a scientist. Neither welcomed in the scientific world, but whose work eclipsed that of their husbands - both passed away by the time this play takes place. The play was taken from actual correspondence from these two women. Produced by Afterglow Theatre Company.
David Fleming speaks with Barry Bostwick - the original Brad Majors from the film version of The Rocky Horror Picture show, with the 49th anniversary tour coming to Riverside October 24th.
David Fleming speaks with Katharine Buffy Henshaw, who adapted and directed NEVERMORE: Th Tales & Poems of Edgar Allan Poe, running Fridays through Sundays through October.
Benjiphonik joins David Fleming in the KVCR studios to talk about his latest collaboration with Raymond Hayden and Jessica Lynne Witty, A Girl Named Disco. This came directly after another recent collaboration with Ray, Jessica, and Chris Jones, Dance Gravy.We'll hear a bit about the players... the song... and a brand new video for A Girl Named Disco to be released at the end of this edition of KVC-Arts. I'm sure I'll also be offering up congratulations to Benjiphonik having just hit number one on the Music Mafia Radio charts with Ain't Nothin' Wrong - a favorite FROM the beginning... though Ben thought it was a sleeper.LOVE seeing it get the attention it SO richly deserves!
Randy Rainbow - his real name - gained attention for his assemblage of fake phone calls, where he CREATES one end of the conversation, but then uses something REAL from some politician or celebrity’s interview, or in the case of Mel Gibson, his angry, drunken voicemail messages which ended up quite public several years ago.This one became RANDY RAINBOW IS DATING MEL GIBSON... and was the first to go viral. You can find a LOT of Randy through YouTube, his first book, PLAYING WITH MYSELF, his UPCOMING book, LOW HANGING FRUIT, or his comedy tours, which has him landing in Palm Desert at The McCallum Theatre October 11th and 12th.More at mccallumtheatre.org and randyrainbow.com,
KVC-Arts 9/22/24 - Diane Shimota & The Adult Literacy Program at A.K. Smiley Public Library in RedlandsThe source for entertainment for many is diving into the world of a good book. For many others, that's difficult - if not impossible. On this edition of KVC-Arts, David Fleming speaks with Diane Shimota, Adult Literacy Coordinator for the A.K. Smiley Public Library in Redlands. They'll be celebrating adult learners with an anthology of their work on September 29th.