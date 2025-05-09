© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KVCArts 2024

  • KVC-Arts 11/24/24 - Paul Reiser - Movies, TV, Comic Books & More
    David Fleming
    David Fleming speaks with Paul Reiser, coming to The Lewis Family Playhouse December 21st
  • KVC-Arts 12/17/24 - Al Pitrelli & Trans-Siberian Orchestra
    David Fleming
    David Fleming speaks with Al Pitrelli - music director for, and one of the guitarists with Trans-Siberian Orchestra. We'll hear about their latest tour of "The Lost Christmas Eve." That's one they haven't touched in about a dozen years, though this album is filled with TSO favorites.
  • KVC-Arts 11/10/24 - Al Pitrelli & Trans-Siberian Orchestra
    David Fleming
    David Fleming speaks with Al Pitrelli, music director for, and one of the guitarists with Trans-Siberian Orchestra. This year they're touring "The Lost Christmas Eve, one they haven't performed in about a dozen years, though filled with TSO favorites.
  • KVC-Arts 11/3/24 - Steve Velez & Desert Symphony, Da Capo Players, The Velez Jungle House and More
    David Fleming
    David Fleming speaks with cellist Steve Velez, artistic director with Desert Symphony. They also discuss Da Capo Players - he's the founder and artistic director here as well. We'll also hear about a regional landmark - Steve's house! The Velez Jungle House!
  • KVC-Arts 10/27/24 - The Half Life of Marie Curie
    David Fleming
    David Fleming speaks with Neufeld and Suzy Pearce about The Half Life of Marie Curie - at Redlands Footlighters Theatre Fridays through Sundays, November 1 through the 10th. The play follows the friendship of Marie Curie and the lesser known Hertha Ayrton, a scientist. Neither welcomed in the scientific world, but whose work eclipsed that of their husbands - both passed away by the time this play takes place. The play was taken from actual correspondence from these two women. Produced by Afterglow Theatre Company.
  • KVC-Arts 10/20/24 - Barry Bostwick & The Rocky Horror Picture Show
    David Fleming
    David Fleming speaks with Barry Bostwick - the original Brad Majors from the film version of The Rocky Horror Picture show, with the 49th anniversary tour coming to Riverside October 24th.
  • KVC-Arts 10/13/24 - NEVERMORE: The Tales & Poems of Edgar Allan Poe
    David Fleming
    David Fleming speaks with Katharine Buffy Henshaw, who adapted and directed NEVERMORE: Th Tales & Poems of Edgar Allan Poe, running Fridays through Sundays through October.
  • KVC-Arts 10/6/24 - Benjiphonik & The Video For "A Girl Named Disco"
    David Fleming
    Benjiphonik joins David Fleming in the KVCR studios to talk about his latest collaboration with Raymond Hayden and Jessica Lynne Witty, A Girl Named Disco. This came directly after another recent collaboration with Ray, Jessica, and Chris Jones, Dance Gravy.We'll hear a bit about the players... the song... and a brand new video for A Girl Named Disco to be released at the end of this edition of KVC-Arts. I'm sure I'll also be offering up congratulations to Benjiphonik having just hit number one on the Music Mafia Radio charts with Ain't Nothin' Wrong - a favorite FROM the beginning... though Ben thought it was a sleeper.LOVE seeing it get the attention it SO richly deserves!
  • KVC-Arts 9/29/24 - Randy Rainbow, Comedy, Books, and a Stop in Palm Desert Soon
    David Fleming
    Randy Rainbow - his real name - gained attention for his assemblage of fake phone calls, where he CREATES one end of the conversation, but then uses something REAL from some politician or celebrity’s interview, or in the case of Mel Gibson, his angry, drunken voicemail messages which ended up quite public several years ago.This one became RANDY RAINBOW IS DATING MEL GIBSON... and was the first to go viral. You can find a LOT of Randy through YouTube, his first book, PLAYING WITH MYSELF, his UPCOMING book, LOW HANGING FRUIT, or his comedy tours, which has him landing in Palm Desert at The McCallum Theatre October 11th and 12th.More at mccallumtheatre.org and randyrainbow.com,
  • KVC-Arts 9/22/24 - Diane Shimota & The Adult Literacy Program at A.K. Smiley Public Library in Redlands
    David Fleming
    The source for entertainment for many is diving into the world of a good book. For many others, that's difficult - if not impossible. On this edition of KVC-Arts, David Fleming speaks with Diane Shimota, Adult Literacy Coordinator for the A.K. Smiley Public Library in Redlands. They'll be celebrating adult learners with an anthology of their work on September 29th.