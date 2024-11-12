KVC-Arts 11/10/24 - Al Pitrelli & Trans-Siberian Orchestra

The last time we heard from Al Pitrelli on KVC-Arts it was to talk about everything BUT Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Or better stated, every time he and I speak it's to talk about TSO and the tour coming to the area, but I always filled whatever amount of time I had with one facet or another of Al's extensive career beyond TSO. So the last time(s) he was on, it was an extended conversation to air in celebration of KVC-Arts #500. We did the reverse. We spoke about CPR (with Randy Coven and John O'Reilly), O'2L (with Jane Mangini), Alice Cooper, Dee Snyder, Asia... SO much more... and then at the end I think I asked just a touch of TSO.

Some great, great moments in there. There's also the moment when talking about his solo right before "Poison" on the "Alice Cooper Trashes the World" tour, I referred to it as a segue. It's amongst the most searing, soulful bits of guitar you can find out there... and I called it a segue. To the man who played it.

Well, it WAS a segue, but it was deeper than that and I'm glad I asked.

Anyway - Trans-Siberian Orchestra is about to hit the road again for their 2024 tour, and they're touring an album they haven't touched in maybe a dozen years - "The Lost Christmas Eve." The tour has them landing in Anaheim November 30th this year - not in Ontario as they have been for, well, as long as I can remember.

Al and I spoke recently about the tour, and we'll hear about and from The Lost Christmas Eve... but we always wander a bit, and this time is no different. Mentions of Joe Pass, Leonard Bernstein, Method acting... and we kicked it all of talking about Jeff Beck.

This - is the next TWO editions of KVC-Arts.