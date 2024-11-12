© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 11/10/24 - Al Pitrelli & Trans-Siberian Orchestra

By David Fleming
Published November 12, 2024 at 3:12 PM PST

The last time we heard from Al Pitrelli on KVC-Arts it was to talk about everything BUT Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Or better stated, every time he and I speak it's to talk about TSO and the tour coming to the area, but I always filled whatever amount of time I had with one facet or another of Al's extensive career beyond TSO. So the last time(s) he was on, it was an extended conversation to air in celebration of KVC-Arts #500. We did the reverse. We spoke about CPR (with Randy Coven and John O'Reilly), O'2L (with Jane Mangini), Alice Cooper, Dee Snyder, Asia... SO much more... and then at the end I think I asked just a touch of TSO.

Some great, great moments in there. There's also the moment when talking about his solo right before "Poison" on the "Alice Cooper Trashes the World" tour, I referred to it as a segue. It's amongst the most searing, soulful bits of guitar you can find out there... and I called it a segue. To the man who played it.

Well, it WAS a segue, but it was deeper than that and I'm glad I asked.

Anyway - Trans-Siberian Orchestra is about to hit the road again for their 2024 tour, and they're touring an album they haven't touched in maybe a dozen years - "The Lost Christmas Eve." The tour has them landing in Anaheim November 30th this year - not in Ontario as they have been for, well, as long as I can remember.

Al and I spoke recently about the tour, and we'll hear about and from The Lost Christmas Eve... but we always wander a bit, and this time is no different. Mentions of Joe Pass, Leonard Bernstein, Method acting... and we kicked it all of talking about Jeff Beck.

This - is the next TWO editions of KVC-Arts.

Tags
KVC-Arts KVC-ArtsFeatured
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
See stories by David Fleming