KVC-Arts 11/24/24 - Paul Reiser - Movies, TV, Comic Books & More

Ask various people about Paul Reiser, you get different associations from a variety of relative points. MUCH more of a variety than I thought, until I was getting ready to interview him. It was a nice, extended conversation which included Standup comedy, Diner (a MAJOR fluke with him getting on that movie), The Problem With People - a movie JUST out, Stranger Things, Aliens and more! With Aliens, by the way, our conversation was about the movie becoming a mini-series in the Marvel Comics "What If..." line. Reiser and one of his sons are among the writers. "What if Burke (Reiser's character in Aliens) Had Lived?" The series wrapped in the last few months and the book with all of the issues in one has just come out as well.

Reiser is coming to Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga soon with his "Big Font" tour.