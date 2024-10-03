© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 9/29/24 - Randy Rainbow, Comedy, Books, and a Stop in Palm Desert Soon

By David Fleming
Published October 3, 2024 at 4:08 PM PDT

Randy Rainbow - his real name - gained attention for his assemblage of fake phone calls, where he CREATES one end of the conversation, but then uses something REAL from some politician or celebrity’s interview, or in the case of Mel Gibson, his angry, drunken voicemail messages which ended up quite public several years ago.

This one became RANDY RAINBOW IS DATING MEL GIBSON... and was the first to go viral. You can find a LOT of Randy through YouTube, his first book, PLAYING WITH MYSELF, his UPCOMING book, LOW HANGING FRUIT, or his comedy tours, which has him landing in Palm Desert at The McCallum Theatre October 11th and 12th.

More at mccallumtheatre.org and randyrainbow.com,

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
