KVC-Arts 9/29/24 - Randy Rainbow, Comedy, Books, and a Stop in Palm Desert Soon

Randy Rainbow - his real name - gained attention for his assemblage of fake phone calls, where he CREATES one end of the conversation, but then uses something REAL from some politician or celebrity’s interview, or in the case of Mel Gibson, his angry, drunken voicemail messages which ended up quite public several years ago.

This one became RANDY RAINBOW IS DATING MEL GIBSON... and was the first to go viral. You can find a LOT of Randy through YouTube, his first book, PLAYING WITH MYSELF, his UPCOMING book, LOW HANGING FRUIT, or his comedy tours, which has him landing in Palm Desert at The McCallum Theatre October 11th and 12th.

