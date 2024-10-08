KVC-Arts 10/6/24 - Benjiphonik & The Video For "A Girl Named Disco"

Benjiphonik joins David Fleming in the KVCR studios to talk about his latest collaboration with Raymond Hayden and Jessica Lynne Witty, A Girl Named Disco. This came directly after another recent collaboration with Ray, Jessica, and Chris Jones, Dance Gravy.

We'll hear a bit about the players... the song... and a brand new video for A Girl Named Disco to be released at the end of this edition of KVC-Arts. I'm sure I'll also be offering up congratulations to Benjiphonik having just hit number one on the Music Mafia Radio charts with Ain't Nothin' Wrong - a favorite FROM the beginning... though Ben thought it was a sleeper.

LOVE seeing it get the attention it SO richly deserves!