© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 10/6/24 - Benjiphonik & The Video For "A Girl Named Disco"

By David Fleming
Published October 8, 2024 at 6:23 PM PDT

Benjiphonik joins David Fleming in the KVCR studios to talk about his latest collaboration with Raymond Hayden and Jessica Lynne Witty, A Girl Named Disco. This came directly after another recent collaboration with Ray, Jessica, and Chris Jones, Dance Gravy.

We'll hear a bit about the players... the song... and a brand new video for A Girl Named Disco to be released at the end of this edition of KVC-Arts. I'm sure I'll also be offering up congratulations to Benjiphonik having just hit number one on the Music Mafia Radio charts with Ain't Nothin' Wrong - a favorite FROM the beginning... though Ben thought it was a sleeper.

LOVE seeing it get the attention it SO richly deserves!

Tags
KVC-Arts KVC-ArtsFeatured
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
See stories by David Fleming
Related Content