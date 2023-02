Ben Stewart AKA Benjiphonik speaks with David Fleming to talk about, and do a countdown to the next video release. The video is for "Lazy Dayz," from the "I Got Old" EP. This was written to be a cool Summer jam, with lyrics reflecting Riverside, California... and the video... shot in Hawaii.

No. Really. It works. AND adds some deeper levels if you think about it.

