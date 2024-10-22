© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 10/20/24 - Barry Bostwick & The Rocky Horror Picture Show

By David Fleming
Published October 22, 2024 at 3:13 PM PDT

The Rocky Horror Picture show began as a stage production in 1973, and in 1975 became a movie starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, and Barry Bostwick. It’s a basic storyline of a young couple whose car breaks down in the rain. They make their way to a nearby castle, and from there we get a combination of plotlines from many sci-fi movies, utilizing some set pieces and props from some of the original Hammer Studios films. Although the initial reception of the movie was – well – not exactly positive, within a year gained a cult following, with people showing up dressed as the cast in the movie, serving as a quote shadow cast - miming the lines and actions of the characters as well. Now add TO this that he audience has a VERY interactive role to say the least, throwing toast, toilet paper…using squirt guns, and responding verbally to lines and actions we see on the screen. The movie is now in its 49th year, and is touring the nation with some of the original cast serving as host. The tour stops in Riverside October 24th, with Barry Bostwick as one of the hosts for the evening. David Fleming speaks with Bostwick about the show and more.

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
