KVC-Arts 10/27/24 - The Half Life of Marie Curie

David Fleming speaks with Neufeld and Suzy Pearce about The Half Life of Marie Curie - at Redlands Footlighters Theatre Fridays through Sundays, November 1 through the 10th.

The play follows the friendship of Marie Curie and the lesser known Hertha Ayrton, a scientist. Neither welcomed in the scientific world, but whose work eclipsed that of their husbands - both passed away by the time this play takes place.

The play was taken from actual correspondence from these two women. Produced by Afterglow Theatre Company.

