KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 10/27/24 - The Half Life of Marie Curie

By David Fleming
Published October 29, 2024 at 3:53 PM PDT

David Fleming speaks with Neufeld and Suzy Pearce about The Half Life of Marie Curie - at Redlands Footlighters Theatre Fridays through Sundays, November 1 through the 10th.

The play follows the friendship of Marie Curie and the lesser known Hertha Ayrton, a scientist. Neither welcomed in the scientific world, but whose work eclipsed that of their husbands - both passed away by the time this play takes place.

The play was taken from actual correspondence from these two women. Produced by Afterglow Theatre Company.

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
