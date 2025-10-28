KVC-Arts 10/26/25 - Al Pitrelli & Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is just about to start their 2025 tour. They're presenting once again "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve." This is the story of a young girl who has run away from home and has taken refuge in an abandoned theatre. She wants to come home again, and this is pretty much where we pick up the story. It doesn't matter why she ran away. The argument or whatever it was... doesn't matter. The point is that she wants to come home and we get a wonderful Frank Capra-esque ending. Paul O'Neil was rather fond of those.

While TSO has toured this album many times, each year there's something else added. It's always bigger somehow. This was something the group wanted to make SURE to happen every time they hit the road. When they started touring in 1999 they hit the road with a panel truck and a fog machine. Now there's 18 or more trucks for the equipment, tour buses, and the band has divided into TSO East and West - ensuring they can hit as many cities as possible.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of "Beethoven's Last Night," so while they almost always play at least "Requiem" from this album, this year there' going to be a special gathering of several songs to be presented in the second half of the show.

Al Pitrelli and I spoke about this quite recently in what has become an annual conversation... something that has kept me doing what I do when I've considered stopping several times. I'm quite thankful for that. Every year when we speak, it doesn't feel like "just some interview." It feels like I'm speaking with an old friend. SO greatly appreciated!