11/21/21 - Al Pitrelli, of Trams-Siberian Orchestra pt 2

David Fleming speaks once again with Al Pitrelli, of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. On the previous program we heard about the virtual Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert from last year, and the current tour, with a stop in Ontario December 4th. On this program, they speak just a BIT of TSO, then it's off to the sidebars. We'll get a bit on Derek Sherinian - some REALLY funny moments there, including mentions of Sherinian's approaching meeting with Alice Cooper. There's also a past project with quite the funny name. We'll also explore, in one way or another, why and how Pitrelli does what he does, which includes discussion of Jeff Beck, front porch improv, and continuous exploration.