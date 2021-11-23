© 2021 91.9 KVCR

11/21/21 - Al Pitrelli, of Trams-Siberian Orchestra pt 2

Published November 23, 2021 at 1:56 PM PST
al 8.jpg
James Marvin Phelps Jr
/

David Fleming speaks once again with Al Pitrelli, of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. On the previous program we heard about the virtual Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert from last year, and the current tour, with a stop in Ontario December 4th. On this program, they speak just a BIT of TSO, then it's off to the sidebars. We'll get a bit on Derek Sherinian - some REALLY funny moments there, including mentions of Sherinian's approaching meeting with Alice Cooper. There's also a past project with quite the funny name. We'll also explore, in one way or another, why and how Pitrelli does what he does, which includes discussion of Jeff Beck, front porch improv, and continuous exploration.

David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
