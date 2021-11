David Fleming speaks with Al Pitrelli, Music Director for, and one of the guitarists with, Trans-Siberian Orchestra. With the exception of 2020, TSO has come to the region every year for QUITE some time now. Last year, while they didn’t come to our area physically, they DID provide a special virtual concert. We spoke about THAT concert, as well as being on the road again this year with a stop in Ontario December 4th at the Toyota Arena.