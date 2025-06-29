Multiple wildfires burn across Riverside and San Bernardino counties

Firefighters are battling several active wildfires this weekend, with evacuations in effect and crews working to contain the flames.

WOLF FIRE – BANNING AREA

The Wolf Fire started Sunday afternoon near Old Banning Idyllwild Road and Wolfskill Truck Trail and has now burned almost 1,200 acres.

Evacuation orders are in effect for neighborhoods north of Poppet Flat Divide Truck Trail, south of Interstate 10, east of Highland Springs Avenue and west of Old Cabazon Road.

#WOLFFIRE [UPDATE @ 6:05 p.m.] EVACUATION ORDERS have been issued for zones RVC-0650, RVC-0749, RVC-0750, RVC-0828, RVC-POPPETFLATS1, RVC-TWINPINES1, MRF-TWINPINES2, MRF-0539, MRF-0751, RVC-POPPETFLATS4,



North of Poppet Flat Divide Truck Trl

South of Interstate 10

East of… — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 30, 2025

There are also evacuation warnings for nearby areas including parts of Vista Grande and other surrounding neighborhoods.

SEE EVACUATION MAP HERE

The fire is spreading at a moderate pace. Firefighters are using helicopters, planes and crews on the ground to try to contain it.

MANDALAY FIRE – RIVERSIDE/NORCO AREA

The Mandalay Fire is now at 83 acres. A care and reception center is open at the La Sierra Senior Community Center, 5215 La Sierra Avenue.

The fire broke out near the Santa Ana River Trail in Riverside around 2 p.m. Sunday. Named the Mandalay Fire, it has prompted evacuations for residents on Mandalay Court, Eureka Drive and Gaylord Street. Authorities have warned people to leave immediately because of the threat to life and property.

SEE EVACUATION MAP HERE

TRAFFIC ADVISORY - TYLER ST CLOSED BETWEEN ARLINGTON AVE AND JURUPA AVE https://t.co/jBp0eymfFd — City of Riverside Police Department (@RiversidePolice) June 29, 2025

The fire is burning in dry brush near the Riverside-Norco border—an area that has seen two fires recently. The Hidden Valley Nature Center and nearby trails are closed. Park rangers and firefighters are clearing the area and asking the public not to block emergency access.

Five additional engines, two hand crews and a helicopter have been called in to help. People were seen watching the fire near the Santa Ana River Trail and nature center.

More updates to come.

SMILEY FIRE – REDLANDS AREA

The Smiley Fire remains at 83 acres and is now 65% contained. No injuries or damage to structures have been reported.

A brush fire broke out Friday afternoon near San Timoteo Canyon Road and Smiley Boulevard, south of Redlands.

Fire crews stopped the fire’s forward progress over the weekend but continue to reinforce containment lines.

Access to parts of San Timoteo Canyon is closed as a precaution. Authorities ask the public to avoid the area while crews remain on site.

About 100 firefighters, engines, helicopters and water tenders are still assigned to the fire. No evacuations are in place.

LAKE FIRE – SILVERWOOD LAKE AREA

Evacuation orders have been downgraded for some areas for the Lake Fire, which started Saturday afternoon near Highway 173 and Cedar Springs Dam Trail by Silverwood Lake. The fire quickly grew to hundreds of acres.

On June 29, 2025, at 6PM, The evacuation order for the area south of Highway 138 between the 15 Freeway and Highway has been downgraded to an evacuation warning.#LakeFire pic.twitter.com/bWH1Dh7opg — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) June 30, 2025

Highways 173 and 138 are partially closed. Crews have made some progress on containment, but strong winds over 30 miles per hour are expected Monday, which could worsen conditions.

The fire threatens nearby high-voltage power lines.

More updates to come

