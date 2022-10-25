KVC-Arts 10/23/22 - Al Pitrelli, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra

© 2022 91.9 KVCR

James Marvin Phelps Jr
David Fleming speaks once again with Al Pitrelli, guitarist, music director and original member of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. We'll hear a bit more about Savatage (the group out of which TSO was born) - specifically, Paul O'Neil, the main storyteller for Savatage AND Trans-Siberian Orchestra. A bit from and about TSO of course, and also touching lightly on some funk/fusion projects Pitrelli was a part of at one point - O'2L and CPR and/or The Randy Coven Band.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be in the region December 3rd touring The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, and KVCR has tickets at a couple different giving levels during our Fall Membership Campaign. Listen - and give - at kvcrnews.org.

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
