12/1 KVCR Midday News: Dec. 2 terrorist attack memorial events set to take place Tuesday

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published December 1, 2025 at 4:32 PM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. While the federal government was shut down, a small fire broke out at Joshua Tree National Park. Some estimates found that a thousand or more precious Joshua Trees may have burned. KVCR.

2. The Rialto City Council approved an emergency fund on Tuesday to support families displaced by an apartment complex fire. KVCR.

3. Tomorrow, December 2, marks the 10-year anniversary of the terrorist attack in San Bernardino that took the lives of 14 people and injured nearly two dozen others. KVCR.

4. California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration last week over eligibility for food assistance through SNAP, known as CalFresh in the state. KQED.

Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
