Yvette Walker is a Spanish bilingual, Southern California native and owner of Premier Marketing & Public Relations, a full-service, digital media and traditional media marketing and public relations firm and produces and hosts ABC News Affiliate - Southern California Business Report, which airs LIVE, every Tuesday 4-5 pm on KMET 1490 AM, 98.1FM and KMETTV. Yvette has over 20 years of experience in communications, marketing, product development, branding & local and international distribution. Yvette is active in her community and has served the City of Upland as Chair of the Community Development Block Grant Committee from 2012-’16, and a past Planning Commissioner for the City of Upland, CA. (2016-’20), and has been involved with multiple high-profile, non-profit organizations for the benefit of Southern California.

In addition to her civic contributions, she has spearheaded and Chaired regional Health Summits at Riverside University Health Systems (2016) and San Antonio Regional Hospital (2017 &’18), as well as a regional Educational Summit and internationally acclaimed Community Leadership Program, first conducted at the University of Redlands and now conducted at the University of La Verne (2016-present).

Yvette enjoys traveling, pursuing a family goal of visiting all 50 states, and is a past Girl Scout Greater Los Angeles Gold Award Advisor.