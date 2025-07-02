July 2: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Liliana Andriani, Owner and Operator of Angel Jewelers. Thanks for being with us today, Liliana.

Liliana Andriani

Thank you so much for having me today.

Yvette Walker

Liliana, please tell us about your journey in becoming owner and operator of Angel Jewelers.

Liliana Andriani

Well, everything started when I came from Colombia. I was born and raised in Colombia and came to the United States in 1986. I was very young, very adventurous I guess. I came to the United States with $25 in my pocket, all my belongings in one luggage, and it was the first time that I flew internationally. A lot of fear, but a big dream in my heart. I wanted to have a better life. After many years of perseverance and faith, a lot of hard work, commitment and dedication, that dream slowly became a reality.

Yvette Walker

Tell us what makes Angel Jewelers unique and successful today.

Liliana Andriani

After so many years of working hard, Angel Jewelers started humbly at indoor swapmeet in the city of Pomona. And in 1989, we opened doors in the city of Rancho Cucamonga, a full jewelry store that offers unique, very highly beautiful jewelry from different vendors in the country. Excellent service. But what truly makes Angel Jewelers unique is that Angel Jewelers is a place built on strong relationships, on trust, and on a deep belief in giving back to our community.

Yvette Walker

So Liliana, please share a bit about projects or efforts that are bringing you pride and joy as we speak.

Liliana Andriani

I'll be happy to. Throughout the years, I've been involved with different organizations that are doing great job impacting many positive ways the community. And there's certain pillars in every community that are important to me. And those are education, health, economic development, housing. So at the moment, one of the focus that I decided to invest my resources, my time, is my involvement with the Inland Empire Community Foundation, IECF. So with the Inland Empire Community Foundation, I've been able to see my limited resources, because I am a small business owner, to be able to bring those resources knowingly that I'm investing them in an organization that are going to use them, and the impact that my resources can have. That investment is sustainable. The way the Inland Empire Community Foundation is organized and structured, [they] utilize data to identify where the problems are, but focus on the solutions and how those resources are going to be allocated.

Yvette Walker

Certainly. And thank you to the Inland Empire Community Foundation and the CIELO Fund for funding IE Latino Voices and bringing this program to life. Liliana, thank you for your work. Thank you for your commitment to continue to allocate your resources to support such a remarkable organization within our region.

Liliana Andriani

Of course, it's my pleasure and my honor to do that. It's a privilege to be - I consider myself an ambassador, a representative of Latinas, the small business owners, immigrants. I came to this country with $25 like I said, and my story, it's not unusual. Many of us came here with the same limited resources, and a lot of us are hardworking people that are making an impact in the community. And I would love, to invite them to join your program one day, to be here in this sharing our stories, because it's important, and that's my hope, that it brings light and hope to your listeners, to your Latino listeners, to be able to join forces and contribute, be a part of the solution for all of us and the generations to come.

Yvette Walker

Liliana, so with that said, what is the best way to connect with you and Angel Jewelers?

Liliana Andriani

The best and easiest way is through social media. We are on Instagram, and that's Angel_Jewelers. Follow us. Send me a message. If not, our website is Angeljewelers.com

Yvette Walker

Liliana, it was such a pleasure to share a moment with you. Thank you so much for talking about your work.

Liliana Andriani

Thank you again for having me.

Yvette Walker

Liliana Andriani is owner and operator of Angel Jewelers. Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE's Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.