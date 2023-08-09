IE Latino Voices

-
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Carmela Garnica, Program Director at Escuela De La Raza Unida.
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Martha Barragan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of GANAS.
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Sean Webb, Director of Read With Me.
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Angel Fajardo, Executive Director of Inland Empire Immigrant Youth Collective.
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Claudia Castorena, CFO and Co-founder of the Galilee Center.
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Luz Gallegos, Executive Director at TODEC.
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Janet Bernabe, Program Manager at Centro Del Inmigrante.
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Gerardo Pulido, president of Casa Blanca Home of Neighborly Service.
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Samuel Pacheco, owner of Sammy's Cafe.
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Monica Robles, Founder & President of Asociacion de Emprendedores.