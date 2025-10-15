October 15: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Paul Granillo, President and CEO of the Inland Empire Economic Partnership. Thank you for being with us today, Paul.

Paul Granillo

It's a pleasure to be here.

Yvette Walker

Wonderful. How does the IEEP view the Inland Empire, and when was it established?

Paul Granillo

So the Inland Empire Economic Partnership was founded in the 80s, and the issue was, where was the federal courthouse going to be? Either San Bernardino or Riverside? And members of Congress at that time said that the business community needed to come together, because they were arguing, right? And they needed to have a united voice, because if we didn't do that, then that courthouse might have gone to San Diego. And so they came together, and we were able to do that. That was the creation of the IEEP. We view the region as a thriving region. So people need to appreciate that there's 390 metropolitan statistical areas. The Inland Empire is currently 11th. We just passed Boston, Cambridge. Okay, that means we're 200-300,000 short of Phoenix, and then we'll be in the top 10. The IE is also the second largest metropolitan area in California.

Yvette Walker

I also heard you just had the Latina Summit. How do you see the evolution of Latina business women in the IE and beyond?

Paul Granillo

It was a great summit, and it just reminds me when men get out of the way, women get things done, right. So we were able to focus on issues affecting the Latina population of the Inland Empire. And just like those stats I said before, we have to appreciate we have the fifth largest Latino population in the United States, and so issues that affect the Latino community are at scale, and so we need to come together and create fixes for any issues that we have. We talked about generational wealth among Latinos, how important home ownership is? Mental health, right? Physical health. Great conversations. And then at the end, we took a deep dive into the political situation and the situation around immigration.

Yvette Walker

I know you conduct an annual leadership academy as well. What is the framework for that?

Paul Granillo

So the Leadership Academy was created 14 years ago, and it was to help people appreciate who the Inland Empire is and how we fit in the economy of the United States and California, so for 10 months out of the year, and we take deep dives into different pieces of the economy. You cannot understand warehousing and logistics in the Inland Empire until you go to the Port of LA and Long Beach. And so we go out there, we get on a boat, you see the size of these ships, most of these ships can carry 12,000, 13,000 containers. I tell people, put 13,000 pennies in your bathtub and then take them out. Right? That's what's happening at the ports, and that's why it's important to the Inland Empire. We talk about education, and we learn from our education leaders about the needs for us to focus on our children and making sure that they have the right ways to get to college or get to a good paying job. We focus on health care. We go to Loma Linda hospital and really appreciate what they do. So it's different pieces of what makes up an economy.

Yvette Walker

Tell us, what are the upcoming events the IEEP is conducting that we should mark our calendars for?

Paul Granillo

For sure, in March, we're going to have our annual State of the Region. That's a partnership with GOCal and San Antonio hospital. Our Chief Economist, Dr. Manfred Keil, who's a professor at Claremont McKenna, gives the economic forecast for the year, and it's a place where people can understand and make decisions about their finances or about their business and about 600 people, and it's a lot of fun.

Yvette Walker

Can you give us a sneak peek into what great news we're going to be hearing?

Paul Granillo

That I can't do because we don't know the effect of the tariffs right now, but we know that they are affecting the economy. There's a lot of uncertainty, and when there's uncertainty, people don't tend to invest. So we'll know more, probably in January, February, and I can come back and talk about it.

Yvette Walker

Wonderful. Everybody listening mark our calendars for that, because I definitely want to know what to expect moving forward. So Paul, what is the best way for listeners to learn more about Inland Empire Economic Partnership and connect with you?

Paul Granillo

Really simple. Just go to our website, ieep.com, contact information is there. Information about the Regional Leadership Academy is there. And then Dr Keil writes a column in the Southern California News Group. And those are there. So if you're interested in the economics of what's going on at Riverside and San Bernardino counties, just go to ieep.com.

Yvette Walker

Wonderful. Thank you so much for being with us today, Paul.

Paul Granillo

Thanks, it's a pleasure.

Yvette Walker

Paul Granillo is President and CEO of the Inland Empire Economic Partnership. Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ieLatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media, and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE's Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Soy Yvette Walker de KVCR News. Les presento a IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones lideradas y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy me acompaña Paul Granillo, presidente y director ejecutivo de Inland Empire Economic Partnership. Gracias por estar con nosotros, Paul.

Paul Granillo

Es un placer estar aquí.

Yvette Walker

¡Genial! ¿Qué opina el IEEP sobre Inland Empire y cuándo se fundó?

Paul Granillo

Entonces, Inland Empire Economic Partnership se fundó en los años 80, y la pregunta era: ¿dónde se ubicaría el tribunal federal? ¿En San Bernardino o en Riverside? Y los miembros del Congreso de la época dijeron que la comunidad empresarial debía unirse, porque estaban discutiendo, ¿no? Y necesitaban tener una voz unida, porque si no lo hacíamos, ese tribunal podría haberse mudado a San Diego. Y así se unieron, y pudimos lograrlo. Esa fue la creación del IEEP. Consideramos la región como una región próspera. Por lo tanto, la gente debe apreciar que existen 390 áreas estadísticas metropolitanas. El Inland Empire actualmente ocupa el puesto 11. Acabamos de superar a Boston y Cambridge. Bueno, eso significa que nos faltan entre 200.000 y 300.000 habitantes para Phoenix, y entonces estaremos entre las 10 primeras. El Inland Empire también es la segunda área metropolitana más grande de California.

Yvette Walker

También supe que acabas de celebrar la Cumbre Latina. ¿Cómo ves la evolución de las empresarias latinas en el Inland Empire y más allá?

Paul Granillo

Fue una cumbre excelente, y me recuerda que cuando los hombres se apartan, las mujeres hacen las cosas bien. Así que pudimos centrarnos en los problemas que afectan a la población latina del Inland Empire. Y al igual que con las estadísticas que mencioné antes, debemos reconocer que tenemos la quinta población latina más grande de Estados Unidos, por lo que los problemas que afectan a la comunidad latina son a gran escala, por lo que necesitamos unirnos y buscar soluciones para cualquier problema que tengamos. Hablamos sobre la riqueza generacional entre los latinos, la importancia de ser propietario de una vivienda, la salud mental, ¿verdad?, la salud física. Excelentes conversaciones. Y al final, profundizamos en la situación política y la situación de la inmigración.

Yvette Walker

Sé que también organizan una academia de liderazgo anual. ¿Cuál es el marco para ello?

Paul Granillo

La Academia de Liderazgo se creó hace 14 años para ayudar a las personas a comprender quién es el Inland Empire y cómo encajamos en la economía de Estados Unidos y California. Durante 10 meses al año, profundizamos en diferentes aspectos de la economía. No se puede comprender el almacenamiento y la logística en el Inland Empire hasta que se visita el Puerto de Los Ángeles y Long Beach. Así que salimos, nos subimos a un barco, y vean el tamaño de estos barcos; la mayoría pueden transportar 12,000 o 13,000 contenedores. Les digo a las personas: pongan 13,000 centavos en la bañera y luego sáquenlos. ¿Cierto? Eso es lo que está sucediendo en los puertos, y por eso es importante para el Inland Empire. Hablamos de educación y aprendemos de nuestros líderes educativos sobre la necesidad de enfocarnos en nuestros hijos y asegurarnos de que tengan las vías adecuadas para ir a la universidad o conseguir un trabajo bien remunerado. Nos centramos en la atención médica. Vamos al hospital de Loma Linda y realmente apreciamos su trabajo. Son diferentes partes de lo que conforma una economía.

Yvette Walker

Cuéntanos, ¿cuáles son los próximos eventos que está realizando el IEEP que deberíamos anotar en nuestras agendas?

Paul Granillo

Sin duda, en marzo tendremos nuestro Informe Anual sobre el Estado de la Región. Es una colaboración con GOCal y el hospital de San Antonio. Nuestro economista jefe, el Dr. Manfred Keil, profesor de Claremont McKenna, presenta el pronóstico económico para el año. Es un lugar donde las personas pueden comprender y tomar decisiones sobre sus finanzas o negocios, y para unas 600 personas, es muy entretenido.

Yvette Walker

¿Puede darnos un adelanto de las excelentes noticias que vamos a escuchar?

Paul Granillo

No puedo hacerlo porque desconocemos el efecto de los aranceles en este momento, pero sabemos que están afectando la economía. Hay mucha incertidumbre, y cuando hay incertidumbre, la gente no suele invertir. Así que sabremos más, probablemente en enero o febrero, y podré volver para hablar de ello.

Yvette Walker

Genial. Todos los que nos escuchan, apúntenlo en sus calendarios, porque definitivamente quiero saber qué esperar de aquí en adelante. Paul, ¿cuál es la mejor manera para que los oyentes conozcan más sobre Inland Empire Economic Partnership y se pongan en contacto contigo?

Paul Granillo

Muy sencillo. Solo tienes que visitar nuestro sitio web, ieep.com, donde encontrarás la información de contacto. También encontrarás información sobre la Academia de Liderazgo Regional. Además, el Dr. Keil escribe una columna en el Southern California News Group. Y eso también está ahí. Si te interesa la economía de lo que ocurre en los condados de Riverside y San Bernardino, visita ieep.com.

Yvette Walker

¡Genial! Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, Paul.

Paul Granillo

Gracias, es un placer.

Yvette Walker

Paul Granillo es presidente y director ejecutivo de Inland Empire Economic Partnership. Acompáñenos de nuevo la próxima semana en IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web: kvcrnews.org/ieLatinovoices. IE Latino Voices es una producción de KVCR Public Media y está financiada por el generoso apoyo del Fondo CIELO de IECF, que impulsa e invierte en la comunidad latina de IE. Para KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker.