October 8: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Veronica Urrea, Health Education Navigator with the Pink Ribbon Place Cancer Resource Center. Veronica, thank you for being with us today.

Veronica Urrea

Hi, yes, thank you for having me.

Yvette Walker

Veronica, I heard you have been with the Riverside Community Health Foundation for over 20 years. Take us back to when you joined and what that journey looked like.

Veronica Urrea

Yes, like you said, it's been a little bit over 20 years. So I started off with the Miles of Smiles program that was there for a very long time. Then after that Covid hit, we couldn't get into the schools anymore. We were doing a dental program at the elementary schools in the city of Riverside, so we couldn't get back into the schools. So then I transferred to the Pink Ribbon Place where I am now, and I am so happy to be serving our community.

Yvette Walker

What is your role at the Riverside Community Health Foundation today, and what does that look like?

Veronica Urrea

I'm a Health Education Navigator, so my role there is to help any of our cancer clients that walk in, to help them with any other resources we offer there, and if we don't offer it there, so my job is to find out how they could get that support.

Yvette Walker

So as we know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and I'm thrilled about your upcoming event. Tell us about it.

Veronica, what are some of the programs and services you will be able to offer at the event and following the event?

Veronica Urrea

Yeah. So October 18, we're gonna have our Pink On Parade. So our Pink On Parade is our 5k Breast Cancer Awareness Walk. This is where the community comes together. They walk for a good cause, which is our breast cancer. So they bring their families, any survivors come in, and all those proceeds that we receive at the walk, they come back into our cancer center. That's how we're able to provide the resources that we offer at the Pink Ribbon Place.

Veronica Urrea

So at the event, we're going to have a survivor tent, so for any other breast cancer survivors, they can get pampered that day. So we're gonna walk up Mount Rubidoux if they can, if they can't, we do have a friendly family route as well, but they're gonna be given a light breakfast in the survivor tent. They're gonna get pampered with the massage, with the facial, and we're also gonna have vendors, informational booth. We're going to have pink tacos, and they could just hang out there and enjoy the rest of the day as well.

Yvette Walker

How can people or organizations register? Is there still time?

Veronica Urrea

Yes, there is still time. So they can register at the pinkonparade.org, or they could also call for more information. Our number is 951-823-0261, but yes, there is still time. You could even register the day of at again, pink onparade.org,

Yvette Walker

Well, that sounds like fun. Veronica, in addition to this event, what are other ways our listeners can support your efforts?

Veronica Urrea

So they could donate to our resource center. Also, we have a lot of volunteer opportunities.

Yvette Walker

Veronica, thank you for your work and for spending time to share this event with us.

Veronica Urrea

Yes, of course. If I could add, you know, what we offer at the Pink Ribbon Place. We offer support groups. We offer anyone that has had a mastectomy, bras, prosthesis if they're going through chemo. We have wigs, we have chemo kits, we have yoga, oncology massage and counseling. And everything we offer here, it's at no cost. That's why it's very important. You know, you guys come and support us so we could continue giving these services out for free to our community.

Yvette Walker

Veronica, thank you for your time and for your heart of service to ensure that breast cancer survivors and cancer survivors in general are cared for.

Veronica Urrea

Yes. Thank you so much. Thank you for having me.

Yvette Walker

Veronica Urrea is Health Education Navigator with the Pink Ribbon Place Cancer Resource Center. Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website, at kvcrnews.org/IELatinoVoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE's Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.