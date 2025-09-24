September 24: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Dr. Gilbert J. Contreras, President at San Bernardino Valley College. Thank you for being with us today, Dr. Contreras.

Dr. Gilbert J. Contreras

Well, thank you for having me.

Yvette Walker

Dr. Contreras, tell us about your journey to becoming the president of San Bernardino Valley College.

Dr. Gilbert J. Contreras

Well, first, I just have to say it is my honor to serve as the 15th President of San Bernardino Valley College. You know, from the moment I had interest in applying for this position, till now, it's hard not to fall in love with this place. I think a lot of the college's mission and vision and where we're headed as an institution aligns with who I am. And you know, I grew up in Norwalk, California, low income, first generation Latino. My family has a long history of serving in the military, my parents instilled in us the values of education, of hard work, of sacrifice and the importance of schooling. And when I first laid eyes on San Bernardino Valley College, you know, I immediately fell in love with the neighborhoods. It reminded me of my hometown growing up. I always often mention the movie Ratatouille. If you've seen that movie where the man eats the food the first time and he goes back in time to see his childhood - and that's how I felt when I drove through here. So for me, it's a big responsibility, you know, to ensure that San Bernardino Valley College 'Valleys Up' or elevates to the highest level and fulfills the promise of education for the communities that we serve. But it's also really part of my heart and who I am in my calling to serve this campus community.

Yvette Walker

And what are some of the ways you would describe the community on and off campus?

Dr. Gilbert J. Contreras

You know, this is a really special place. We are celebrating 100 years here at San Bernardino Valley College. We are the first college that was intentionally built as a community college. And for me, what's really important is, diversity is one of our biggest strengths. You know, the communities that we serve are very diverse. Our student body is 73% Latino/Latinx, 10% Black and African American, about 5% Asian American Pacific Islander. And about 10% white. And for me, that diversity is so important to help contribute to a really sophisticated learning environment. We all come together to produce, you know, transfer opportunities and career opportunities for students. It's a real honor to see that and to be part of it, especially if you celebrate 100 years.

Yvette Walker

Wow, that is so exciting. Celebrating 100 years at San Bernardino Valley College. What does that look like on campus?

Dr. Gilbert J. Contreras

The big event is having a Gala next March, March 27 I think, to bring alumni to honor people in the community that are really advancing education. But in addition to our Gala, we really have an ambitious calendar. We are celebrating 100 years with 100 events, and we've had a few alread. We had our opening day. We had procession into the auditorium. We had a drumline from a local black African American community group that led us into to celebrate our identities of Black-Serving Institution. We exited with the mariachi that helped us celebrate our Hispanic-Serving Institution. We've also had a tailgate and alumni reception at our home football game, we had a flyover by our own aeronautics plane, which was really special to see our faculty member driving the plane, our own plane, over the football field. So it's an exciting time. So in addition to the 100 events, we're also capturing 100 moments during this year as we celebrate our centennial, but also looking back throughout our 100 year history, there have been very special people that have been on our campus. And then also the campaign to raise funds. You know, last year, our Foundation gave out over $800,000 in scholarships. So a big part of this celebrating the centennial is raising funds for our students.

Yvette Walker

Another great highlight is, I recently heard you made a Top 10 recognition on ESPN highlights. Tell us about that.

Dr. Gilbert J. Contreras

We had a wide receiver that had a football catch like Odell Beckham. If you remember that catch, he was in the end zone. I think it's the first time in school history that we were on SportsCenter ESPN Top 10. It was the number three highlight where he reached back to catch, an amazing catch and a beautiful throw by our quarterback.

Yvette Walker

What are the primary areas of focus of curriculum offered at San Bernardino Valley College?

Dr. Gilbert J. Contreras

Well, we're here to serve everybody. So whether you're a lifelong learner, you're trying to go on and transfer to a college or university of your choice, or you're here to retool, or tool for the first time, to get into a trade, there is something for everyone at San Bernardino Valley College, and the real beauty of it is it's an affordable option. We do everything in our power to bring down the cost of textbooks, to make sure there's affordable food options, affordable parking options, to make sure that the student experience is one that is attainable.

Yvette Walker

So what is the best way to connect and learn more about San Bernardino Valley College?

Dr. Gilbert J. Contreras

Look at our website and take that next step. Connect with someone, talk to someone personally. And get the real story of what really makes San Bernardino Valley College special.

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for joining today, Dr. Contreras.

Dr. Gilbert J. Contreras

Thank you.

Yvette Walker

Dr. Gilbert J. Contreras is President at San Bernardino Valley College. Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices, you can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/IELatinoVoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media, and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE's Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.