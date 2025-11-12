November 12: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Dr. Sadia Moinuddin with OC Lifestyle Medicine. Thank you so much for being with us today.

Dr. Sadia Moinuddin

Dr. Sadia, thank you so much for having me. It's my honor. I'm so happy to be here today.

Yvette Walker

We're talking about GLPs. What are GLPs?

Dr. Sadia Moinuddin

So GLP-1 is a medication. It's been around for actually, a long time, but recently it's more popular for weight loss once it's got approved. Basically it mimics the hormone that your body already is making. It's a GLP-1 agonist. It increases your satiety so you're full faster, and it's an appetite suppressant. So there's different classes of that medication. You have Ozempic, you have Semaglutide, and you have Tirzepetide , and is one of their Tirzepetide and Zepbound. So Mounjaro is FDA approved for Type 2 diabetes, and you have Zepbound, which is for weight loss. Essentially anybody with a BMI greater than 30, or if they have comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia or sleep apnea, same thing with Semaglutide, which is Ozempic and Wegovy. Wegovy is for weight loss, and Wegovy is also approved for pediatric population age greater than 12, and Ozempic is in patients for Type 2diabetes.

Yvette Walker

How does this medication assist patients realize a better quality of life?

Dr. Sadia Moinuddin

It is not only a medication that aids in weight loss, it improves the cardiovascular outcomes, which means stroke, heart attack. Hypertension and diabetes are chronic diseases with a lot of complications. Hypertension is number one risk factor for stroke, and then diabetes, you have so many complications, you can end up on dialysis, your vision, neuropathy... so it's a good medication that can help you improve your numbers, number one, improve your quality of life. Obesity is a very complex disease. You know, it's hormonal mechanisms. So you have patients that have done everything, they have exercised, they have counted calories, they have followed all the fad diets, still they're having trouble with losing weight, then this is a good medication to add on. Your toolbox has exercise, strength training, which is super important, and it is important to follow a good protein diet and work with a dietitian and take the medication.

Yvette Walker

So Dr. Sadia, what is the proper use for this medication, and who are the best candidates that would make the best use of it?

Dr. Sadia Moinuddin

You know, it is indicated initially, was approved for Type 2 diabetes, and you have diabetic patients that have been on insulin forever. They've been on all the other medications, and their sugars are still not coming down. So this is a good medication. But of course, like any medication that you start, you want to go over all of this information with your doctor, with your provider, make sure you don't have the contraindications for the medications, like patients that have had family history of thyroid cancer Omenn Syndrome, or if they have personal history of pancreatitis, then this medication is not recommended. And it's important to know the side effects. You have to see if the benefits outweigh the risks, understanding that there is a risk for, you know, constipation. Sometimes you can have obstruction because the constipation was not properly treated. Because, remember, the medication is delaying the emptying of the food from your stomach, so then you can develop - everything is kind of slowed down, so it's important to keep up with the hydration. Make sure your kidney function is good. Make sure your doctor knows all the medication that you're taking, so there's no like interactions, too.

Yvette Walker

In addition to obviously seeking guidance from a physician, what additional tips do you have for the safe use of GLPs?

Dr. Sadia Moinuddin

I would recommend that if you can get some nutrition consult with a dietitian, so you know the foods you're eating. Make sure that you're eating nutrient dense foods, because there is nutritional deficiencies that have been seen in patients that they were taking GLP-1 for six months, they saw vitamin D deficiency. So you know you are using this to aid your weight loss, to aid your healthy lifestyle, so you can improve your cardiovascular outcomes, improve your metabolic profile, and those are the things that I emphasize on. It's a whole picture. You don't want to just take the pill and not make any lifestyle changes.

Yvette Walker

Right. For anyone that has more questions about GLP, what is the best way to connect?

Dr. Sadia Moinuddin

They can go on my website, OClifestylemedicine.com. And I do offer virtual visits, and I do offer a 20-minute free discovery call to see if it is the right medication for you. They can message me on Instagram, on OC Lifestyle Medicine, and there is a phone number on my website, OC lifestyle medicine.com and they can also make the appointment on there for a discovery call.

Yvette Walker

Wonderful. Thank you so much for sharing all this very important information. Dr. Sadia.

Dr. Sadia Moinuddin

You're so welcome. Thank you so much for having me.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website, at kvcrnews.org/ie Latino voices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from San Antonio Regional Hospital. Here for life. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.