November 5: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino-led and Latino-serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Dr. Elmer Pineda, Board Certified Urologist. Dr. Pineda thank you so much for being with us today.

Dr. Elmer Pineda

Thank you for inviting me.

Yvette Walker

So, what was it about urology that called to you? And how long have you been practicing?

Dr. Elmer Pineda

You know, I've been in practice for about 25 years. I didn't even know what a urologist was when I was in medical school when I started. It wasn't until my third year- in medical school, in your third year, you start clerkships. You go through all the different specialties. And so, I actually wanted to be an orthopedic surgeon, but it was completely booked. I could not get in. And so, I was stuck with urology. I did urology, was fascinated with it, fell in love with it, and 25 years later here I am.

Yvette Walker

Tell us, how common are kidney stones and what causes them?

Dr. Elmer Pineda

Kidney Stones, if you're looking at the general population, about 1 in 10 people in their lifetime will get a kidney stone. What causes them, kidney stone is a combination of your genetics, you have to be predisposed to it, and your environment; the things that you eat, the things that you drink.

Yvette Walker

So, you mentioned part of genetics, but are there a type of diet and activities that can assist with keeping kidney stones at bay?

Dr. Elmer Pineda

In terms of diet, you really have to drink enough fluids. The best fluids really are water, lemonade, anything with citric acid. I'm a big fan of putting lemon in water. If you drink enough of that until the urine looks almost clear, you're doing the right thing. Cutting back on salty foods. Now, a lot of people nowadays don't add extra salt to their diet, but things like fast foods, restaurant foods, snacks, processed foods, they all have a high salt content. And you have to be careful about your animal protein that you take in, especially red meats. In terms of activities, well, if you're very active, if you exercise a lot, just be conscious that you keep well hydrated.

Yvette Walker

So, Dr. Pineda, can you share with us some of the common symptoms that can alert patients to the fact that they may have kidney stones?

Dr. Elmer Pineda

By far the most common symptoms are, if you have pain in your flank or your side. It radiates to the abdomen. Sometimes, you feel it coming out the urethra, the pain. Sometimes you see blood in the urine. Maybe about 10 or 15 percent of patients, when the stone gets close to the bladder, patients often have urgency and frequency, but essentially, pain in the flank going to the abdomen with nausea, are the most common symptoms.

Yvette Walker

Tell us a little bit about the evolution of the treatment of kidney stones since you first started practicing.

Dr. Elmer Pineda

I was in training in the 1990s. In the 70s and 80s, most stones you either pass them or you underwent a large surgery where an incision is made on your abdomen. The surgeon goes down to where the ureter is, the tube that drains the kidney and takes out the stone; you're in the hospital for several days. Since the early 90s, the treatment of stones have evolved, where instead of making these big incisions, I would say, 95% of the time, we treat these stones endoscopically. Where we take small scopes that go into the bladder, up the ureter, or the tube that drains the kidney, and into the kidney itself to break the stones with a laser. For certain size stones in the kidney, we can shock them, but there's a machine called the shock wave lithotripter that delivers these shock waves that are focused on to the stones itself. And for very large stones in the kidney, that's where we can make a small incision in the back to get the stones out through the back. But those are very, very large stones.

Yvette Walker

Dr. Pineda, talk a little bit about the feedback that you've received from patients that have been relieved of kidney stones under your care.

Dr. Elmer Pineda

Oh yes, when patients are suffering in the emergency room, just for instance, I've had women who are passing kidney stones, and they've given natural birth, some of them say that stone is worse. And so when we treat the stone after they recover, they're really relieved. It's one of the most painful things that someone can go through in their lifetime.

Yvette Walker

For those that are tuning in and want to learn more, how can they connect with you?

Dr. Elmer Pineda

The best way to reach us, I'm part of inland Urology Medical Group. I've been in that area for- in Pomona for about 25 years. The best way to reach us is, we have a website in the Urology Medical Group, or you can give us a call through our office, 909-623-3428. And hospitals like San Antonio Regional Hospital, call the operator and they can patch you through either me or one of the other urologists.

Yvette Walker

Dr. Pineda, thank you so much for taking the time to share your expertise with us today.

Dr. Elmer Pineda

Thank you for inviting me.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website, at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices.