Nov. 2 Election Results for Riverside, Moreno Valley, and Hemet

The County saw around only a 15% turnout. All precincts have reported, with at least an additional 9,100 mail-in or provisional ballots still needing to be processed.

Riverside Residents voted on one item, Measure C, which passed with 56% of the vote. The placement of the measure for a special election was challenged in court last month, with no decision yet made. The measure will allow Riverside to continue to transfer around $40 Million a year to its general fund from its electric utility.

Moreno Valley had three items on the ballot. Measure G, Moreno Valley Unified School Board Trustee Area 4, and City Council District Number 2.

Measure G passed with 56% yes votes and will implement a 1 cent sales tax across the city.

Brandy Clark won the Moreno Valley Unified School Board Area 4 position with 63% of the vote.

Ed Delgado won the Moreno Valley City Council District 2 seat with 44% of the vote.

Joe Males won the Hemet City Council District 4 race with 55% of the vote.

