Local News

Nov. 2 Election Results for Riverside, Moreno Valley, and Hemet

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published November 3, 2021 at 12:50 AM PDT
thumbnail_IMG_8910edit.jpg
Jonathan Linden
/
91.9 KVCR
Sign saying "Vote Aqui Here" placed outside the SSgt. Salvador J. Lara Casa Blanca Library in Riverside on September 14, 2021.

On Nov. 2 voters headed to the polls for elections in Riverside, Moreno Valley, and Hemet.

The County saw around only a 15% turnout. All precincts have reported, with at least an additional 9,100 mail-in or provisional ballots still needing to be processed.

Riverside Residents voted on one item, Measure C, which passed with 56% of the vote. The placement of the measure for a special election was challenged in court last month, with no decision yet made. The measure will allow Riverside to continue to transfer around $40 Million a year to its general fund from its electric utility.

Moreno Valley had three items on the ballot. Measure G, Moreno Valley Unified School Board Trustee Area 4, and City Council District Number 2.

Measure G passed with 56% yes votes and will implement a 1 cent sales tax across the city.

Brandy Clark won the Moreno Valley Unified School Board Area 4 position with 63% of the vote.

Ed Delgado won the Moreno Valley City Council District 2 seat with 44% of the vote.

Joe Males won the Hemet City Council District 4 race with 55% of the vote.

You can CLICK HERE for the latest results from the County of Riverside Registrar of Voters.

Tags

Local NewsLocal ElectionsCity of RiversideCity of Moreno ValleyHemet
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden