Local News

What Tropical Storm Kay could mean for the Fairview Fire

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published September 8, 2022 at 9:30 PM PDT
thumbnail_IMG_5622.jpg
Jonathan Linden
/
91.9 KVCR
Smoke from the Fairview Fire seen from Hemet on Sept. 7, 2022.

As fire crews continue to battle the Fairview Fire near Hemet, a tropical storm could be offering some relief, but also new dangers.

Tropical Storm Kay made landfall along Baja California in Mexico Thursday evening. While the storm isn't expected to make it to Southern California, it will bring high winds and then rain to the region.

Ivory Small is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service and discussed what that could mean for the Fairview Fire. "It's kind of a blessing and a curse that you get the winds ahead of the storm, and that is not what you want in the burn areas," Small said.

Winds in the Hemet area are expected to be around 10 to 15 miles per hour. Smalls says the stronger winds are expected near Banning in the San Gorgonio Pass. "So if there is an enhancement in the fire conditions, we hope that improvement occurs when the rain finally does move into our area."

The effects of Tropical Storm Kay are expected to be felt in portions of Southern California through Saturday.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, California. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
