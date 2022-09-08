What Tropical Storm Kay could mean for the Fairview Fire

Tropical Storm Kay made landfall along Baja California in Mexico Thursday evening. While the storm isn't expected to make it to Southern California, it will bring high winds and then rain to the region.

Ivory Small is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service and discussed what that could mean for the Fairview Fire. "It's kind of a blessing and a curse that you get the winds ahead of the storm, and that is not what you want in the burn areas," Small said.

Winds in the Hemet area are expected to be around 10 to 15 miles per hour. Smalls says the stronger winds are expected near Banning in the San Gorgonio Pass. "So if there is an enhancement in the fire conditions, we hope that improvement occurs when the rain finally does move into our area."

The effects of Tropical Storm Kay are expected to be felt in portions of Southern California through Saturday.