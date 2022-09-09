Friday Update: Fairview Fire has burned 27,463 Acres, 5% contained
The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet has grown to 27,463 Acres and is 5% contained. While the remnants of Hurricane Kay could offer some relief, it may also bring new dangers to crews on the ground.
Tropical Storm Kay is making firefighters' jobs harder. "We are getting some rain dropping on the incident itself, which can help but right now, what's really hampering operations is the strong gusty winds that the hurricane is creating for us," said CAL FIRE public information officer Richard Cardova."
The storm is expected to bring high winds and rain to Southern California through Monday. "Firefighters are dealing with a wetter weather system that's coming through the area, that's going to bring in strong gusty winds up to 60 to 70 miles an hour at times," Cordova said.
Thousands of people have evacuated… with the Fairview Fire still only 5% contained as of Friday afternoon.
**NEW EVACUATION MAP AVAILABLE**— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 9, 2022
All evacuation orders and warnings remain in place.
A new map has been established for the #FairviewFire. Some boundary lines have changed, stay alert to your location and current evacuation status.https://t.co/7nwRByuov8 pic.twitter.com/Bf13Y2DtRX