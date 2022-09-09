© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Friday Update: Fairview Fire has burned 27,463 Acres, 5% contained

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published September 9, 2022 at 5:15 PM PDT
A photo of the Fairview Fire that broke out on the southern end of Hemet on Sept. 5, 2022.

The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet has grown to 27,463 Acres and is 5% contained. While the remnants of Hurricane Kay could offer some relief, it may also bring new dangers to crews on the ground. 

Tropical Storm Kay is making firefighters' jobs harder. "We are getting some rain dropping on the incident itself, which can help but right now, what's really hampering operations is the strong gusty winds that the hurricane is creating for us," said CAL FIRE public information officer Richard Cardova."

The storm is expected to bring high winds and rain to Southern California through Monday. "Firefighters are dealing with a wetter weather system that's coming through the area, that's going to bring in strong gusty winds up to 60 to 70 miles an hour at times," Cordova said.

Thousands of people have evacuated… with the Fairview Fire still only 5% contained as of Friday afternoon.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, California. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
