Friday Update: Fairview Fire has burned 27,463 Acres, 5% contained

Tropical Storm Kay is making firefighters' jobs harder. "We are getting some rain dropping on the incident itself, which can help but right now, what's really hampering operations is the strong gusty winds that the hurricane is creating for us," said CAL FIRE public information officer Richard Cardova."

The storm is expected to bring high winds and rain to Southern California through Monday. "Firefighters are dealing with a wetter weather system that's coming through the area, that's going to bring in strong gusty winds up to 60 to 70 miles an hour at times," Cordova said.

Thousands of people have evacuated… with the Fairview Fire still only 5% contained as of Friday afternoon.