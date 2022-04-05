Riverside and San Bernardino County hiring 1,200 temporary poll workers for June 7th Election
With only 63 days till the June 7 primary election, Riverside and San Bernardino County are looking for over 1,200 temporary election workers.
San Bernardino County is currently seeking over 300 temporary workers for the primary election. They would be paid between $125 to $235 for attending training and working on election day.
Riverside County is hiring around 900 temporary positions with workers being paid at least $20 an hour. Workers in each county could be given various tasks, including ballot counting or sorting, data entry, or traffic control.